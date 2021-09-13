Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID

Third grade teacher Kattie Brocato passed away from COVID.
Third grade teacher Kattie Brocato passed away from COVID.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third-grade teacher at Lynn Fanning Elementary School has passed away from COVID-19.

Spokesperson for Madison County Schools Tim Hall confirmed that Kattie Brocato was the teacher that passed away from the virus.

Hall said that Lynn Fanning and Endeavor Elementary schools will have additional counselors and social workers on the campuses for students and staff after the loss.

Brocato had taught at Endeavor for three years before she began teaching at Lynn Fanning.

“The Madison County School System is saddened to share this news regarding one of our family members. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this family,” Hall said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Two charged with capital murder following Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder
Wreck claims the lives of two teens

Latest News

Covid update in Decatur
Health and City officials give an update on the COVID situation in Decatur
Decatur and Morgan County officials update the latest on COVID-19
Decatur officials give an update on the COVID situation in the area
*
Georgia universities protesting Covid policies
Motion to revive Confederate monument lawsuit to be discussed in Friday hearing
Motion to revive Confederate monument lawsuit to be discussed in Friday hearing