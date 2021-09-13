Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third-grade teacher at Lynn Fanning Elementary School has passed away from COVID-19.

Spokesperson for Madison County Schools Tim Hall confirmed that Kattie Brocato was the teacher that passed away from the virus.

Hall said that Lynn Fanning and Endeavor Elementary schools will have additional counselors and social workers on the campuses for students and staff after the loss.

Brocato had taught at Endeavor for three years before she began teaching at Lynn Fanning.

“The Madison County School System is saddened to share this news regarding one of our family members. Our thoughts and prayers will be with this family,” Hall said.

