Judge denies former sheriff’s request for new trial

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request for a new trial, according to court documents.

Blakely had requested a new trial for 49 different reasons in late August. Improper charges of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, violations of testimonies heard in court and denying a mistrial were just some of the reasons listed by Blakely.

Blakely was originally sentenced to 36 months of confinement followed by two years of unsupervised probation following his conviction. However, that two-year probation term has since been eliminated from his sentence.

Experts that we spoke to about this case say that Blakely’s defense team will be ready for an appeal even after this decision.

