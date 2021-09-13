Deals
Hot & humid start to the week ahead of tropical rainfall

Storms make a comeback this week
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:35 AM CDT
Happy Monday! After a beautiful weekend, our weather is going to make a turn for the rest of the week.

Humidity cranked back up over the weekend and that is leading to a much warmer warming across the Valley today. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s across North Alabama this morning with some areas of clouds and some fog. Fog isn’t widespread, but where we are seeing it, it is dense. Clouds will pick up as we move throughout the morning and into the afternoon today along with temperatures into the id to upper 80s. A few isolated storms may be possible as well this afternoon most likely to the west of I-65. By no means are we anticipating a washout.

Day by day this week we will have better storm chances as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico starts to roll in from the southwest. Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring plenty of moisture to Texas and the Gulf states as it moves northeast, with the center of the storm likely to pass through the Valley late this week and into the weekend. Overall, there will be a chance at storms each and every day as we move through the weekend. Temperatures will all be dependent on how much cloud cover and rainfall we will see, ranging from the mid to upper 70s to the mdi to upper 80s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Sunday Morning Forecast