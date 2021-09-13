Town leaders working to grow Hammondville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In DeKalb County, the town of Hammondville is looking to get bigger and better. Now, leaders say one thing is missing: a way to show town spirit with a flag.

Hammmondville has an entirely new council. The council says it wants the town to grow. Leaders say it all starts with a brand new town flag. First-time council members Felicia Harrison, Trey Moore and Tammy Brown along with City Clerk Kim Johnson are leading the charge. They say this is part of an effort to make Hammondville unique and separate itself from other towns along I-59.

Some of the council members say the census is counting Hammondville residents towards Valley Bend’s population. But that’s a fight for another day. Right now, the focus is on growing and they say they’re going to start small.

Seat 1 councilmember Trey Moore said, “When you think about the town and community growth, you think big ideas first and for us that means restaurants, trying to get something here other than just what we got. And, I think we get caught up, when you’re always trying to hit the home run you lose sight of the small stuff.”

They’re asking for all residents in Hammondville to submit your ideas for a new flag. You can find the details on how to submit your design right here. Those are due by October 30th.

