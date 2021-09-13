Deals
Florence Police looking for person of interest in burglary

The Florence Police Department are looking for the person in this photo.
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating someone that could be connected to a recent burglary.

If you or someone you know has any information on this person in the photo, you are asked to contact the Florence Police at (256) 760-6559 or you can text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message. The department also accepts Facebook messages.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

The Florence Police Department needs your help in identifying the person in the photographs. They are a person of...

Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Monday, September 13, 2021

