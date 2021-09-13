Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Financial Friday: Just say ‘No’ to Auto Loans of 84 months

By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Car prices are at an all-time high. Consumers are feeling the pinch. So more and more buyers are opting for 84-month auto loans.

According to credit-reporting firm Experian, about a third of auto loans for new vehicles had terms longer than six years. A decade ago, that number was less than 10%.

Longer repayment terms can have some benefits if your budget requires lower payments. But, they also come with higher costs, and it’s crucial to understand the trade-offs before you opt for an 84-month term.

Patricia Lloyd, with Redstone Federal Credit Union, simply says, “just say ‘No’ to auto loans of 84 months, unless it’s at 0% interest.

Long loan terms might seem like a good deal, but in the long run, it cost more interest and you’ll ultimately owe more than your car is worth.

If you bought a 3-year old car and took out an 84-month loan, your car would be 10 years old when the loan is paid off, according to Lloyd.

She also offered these reasons why you should NOT take out long term auto loans:

  • You are underwater immediately
  • Interest rates typically jump over 60 months
  • Consider all the extra interest you will pay
  • An 84-month loan will likely outlive your manufacturer’s warranty, meaning you may be paying for major repairs while paying off the loan.
  • Bottom Line: Paying for a vehicle that depreciates for 7 years is usually not a good financial practice.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Two charged with capital murder following Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder
Wreck claims the lives of two teens

Latest News

So 'No' to auto loans of 84 months
Financial Friday: So 'No' to auto loans of 84 months
Leaders boast big economy on Labor Day
Economic leader praises Limestone County economy on Labor Day
Financial Friday - Helping home buyers
Financial Friday: Helping Home Buyers Be Successful in a Seller’s Market
New zoo and businesses expected to attract more tourism in Limestone County
New zoo and businesses attracting more tourism to Limestone County