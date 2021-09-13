Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Financial Friday: Getting Married? Time to talk insurance

By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re planning a late summer, or early fall wedding, listen up. Once the vows are recited and the honeymoon is behind you, it may be time to talk about insurance.

Weddings are one of those major life events that should cause you to re-evaluate your insurance needs.

We spoke with LeKeisha B. Garner, a Life Insurance Specialist at Redstone Insurance Services.

She offered these tips:

  • Life insurance and Disability insurance are just two of the insurances you should consider. If both couple’s salaries will be used to cover household expenses, such as the mortgages, car payments, and savings for college or retirement, then life or disability insurances are necessary.
  • Should stay-at-home parents carry life insurance? The answer is yes! If the unthinkable happened to that parent, who would take care of the things that the parent handled? Can you afford to pay someone to be a nanny, cook, chauffeur, housekeeper, and teacher? You can never replace that loved one. But you will need to hire someone to keep your family going during the worst of times.
  • Bottom Line: Disability insurance replaces a portion of your salary if you are unable to work due to a disability. Life insurance protects your loved ones when you are no longer here. These may be difficult subjects to discuss but are important conversations to have.

For more ways to save be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

