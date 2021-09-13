Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

2 men shot during domestic incident in Killen

(123RF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies are investigating after two men were shot in what they call a domestic incident.

Sheriff Rick Singleton tells us our news partners at the Times Daily the shooting happened last night off of Alabama Highway 64. Three men, who are all relatives, were involved.

One man was shot in the hip, and another was shot in the ankle. WAFF is told one of the men made threats and showed up at a home.

Deputies say the man, his brother-in-law, and the man’s father got into an argument. The father is accused of shooting the two men.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarence Mann, Neville Francis
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville shooting
Victims identified in fatal car crash
Third grade teacher Kattie Brocato passed away from COVID.
Lynn Fanning Elementary teacher dies from COVID
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder

Latest News

Owens Cross Roads man arrested on drug trafficking charges after police chase
Madison County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after police chase
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, at least temporarily, after reaching a peak...
Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Eight Pizza Hut locations in Madison County are looking to hire new employees.
Pizza Hut hiring in eight different locations
Dr. Jim Martin
University of North Alabama mourns loss of beloved professor