2 men shot during domestic incident in Killen

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County deputies are investigating after two men were shot in what they call a domestic incident.

Sheriff Rick Singleton tells us our news partners at the Times Daily the shooting happened last night off of Alabama Highway 64. Three men, who are all relatives, were involved.

One man was shot in the hip, and another was shot in the ankle. WAFF is told one of the men made threats and showed up at a home.

Deputies say the man, his brother-in-law, and the man’s father got into an argument. The father is accused of shooting the two men.

There are no further details at this time.

