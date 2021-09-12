Deals
Two charged with capital murder following Huntsville shooting

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to Huntsville police, Neville Francis and Clarence Mann have been arrested and charged with capital murder in relation to the shooting. The two also face a shooting into an occupied vehicle charge.

ORIGINAL: According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was killed during a shooting on Oakwood Ave. and Meridian St. on Sunday.

According to Webster, HEMSI received a call of a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, a 54-year-old female victim was dead, and a male victim had been grazed by a bullet but refused treatment.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

