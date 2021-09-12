Deals
Third family joins lawsuit against Governor Bill Lee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third family has joined a federal lawsuit against Tennessee Governor Bill Lee over his executive order on school mask mandates.

The mother of a 14-year-old Collierville girl added their names to the suit.

All three families say their children are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and say a universal mask mandate is needed at schools.

The governor’s order would let parents opt their kids out of wearing masks.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking the governor from enforcing his executive order in Shelby County.

A legal expert says the judge could extend that order, issue a preliminary injunction or let the order expire without any action on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

