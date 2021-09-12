Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
For your Sunday, most of us are starting off in the 60s with clear skies. Another forecast looking fantastic with highs once again in the upper 80s.

Steering clear of rain yet again for your day.

Lows will drop overnight but will not be as crisp as the past few mornings… unfortunately.

Not much for rain through the weekend with a gradual warmup of temperatures going into next week.

The 10 day forecast is showing rain moving in next week. Within the next few days we are likely to be talking about another storm that has developed in the Gulf.

