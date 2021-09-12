Deals
Shooting leaves one dead in Huntsville

Huntsville Police responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Huntsville Police responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon.(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Hemsi, one person was killed during a shooting on Oakwood Ave. and Meridian St. on Sunday.

According to Webster, HEMSI received a call of a shooting at 3:17 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, one victim was dead, and another victim was grazed by a bullet but refused treatment.

Huntsville police say it has two persons of interest in custody.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update you as we learn more.

