Falkville man charged with murder
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested 58-year-old Thomas Dale Chapman of Falkville and charged him with murder.
Deputies responded to the scene on Jim Henderson Rd. in an unincorporated part of Falkville just before midnight on Saturday. Shortly after, they discovered the shooting victim, 31-year-old Isaac Keola Rodgers of Holly Pond. Rodgers later died at the scene.
Chapman was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $150,000 bond.
