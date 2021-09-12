Morgan County residents seek assistance after eviction ban is lifted

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Morgan County are turning to non-profit organizations to help them pay past-due rent since the Supreme Court ended the eviction moratorium on August 26th, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

“We are getting a ton of requests now,” said Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way in Morgan County. “Since the landlords can evict, they apparently are going to evict.”

Ross said she had a client that found a note on her door from her landlord that said if back rent was not paid in full within a week, eviction proceedings would start.

She and her team have been able to raise $164,000 for a community crisis fund since the pandemic began last year. Decatur Utilities donated $30,000 to the crisis fund as well.

