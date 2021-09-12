Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Morgan County residents seek assistance after eviction ban is lifted

(KEYC Photo, File)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Morgan County are turning to non-profit organizations to help them pay past-due rent since the Supreme Court ended the eviction moratorium on August 26th, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

“We are getting a ton of requests now,” said Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way in Morgan County. “Since the landlords can evict, they apparently are going to evict.”

Ross said she had a client that found a note on her door from her landlord that said if back rent was not paid in full within a week, eviction proceedings would start.

She and her team have been able to raise $164,000 for a community crisis fund since the pandemic began last year. Decatur Utilities donated $30,000 to the crisis fund as well.

If you are interested in this story and would like to learn more, you can visit Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

