More humidity with increasing storm chances this week

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
After a gorgeous Sunday afternoon we have a calm night ahead with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s, areas of patchy fog will be possible for Monday morning’s commute. 

Monday will be partly cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the upper 80s, humidity levels will increase a bit as the wind will shift to the south.  Very isolated showers can develop during our peak daytime heating hours Monday.  Even higher dew points are in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, although nothing too widespread is expected.  Any storms that do develop can produce locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even brief gusty winds. 

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico very closely as Tropical Storm Nicholas has developed.  Depending on the track of Nicholas, this could potentially bring better storm chances for later in the week into next weekend… check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

