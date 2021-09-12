Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Jail staffing still remains a challenge for Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Detention Center (Source: WAFF)
Lauderdale County Detention Center (Source: WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said staffing is always an issue when it comes to jails. This is according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

A recent hire at the Lauderdale County Detention center reported for his first day on the job. He was scheduled to work the 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. shift.

“The officer left at 1 a.m. and didn’t return,” Singleton said. “That’s not the first time that’s happened. It happens a few times a year. It’s a very stressful job, and it’s just not the kind of thing anybody can do.”

Singleton said they have seven positions open that they need to fill.

He added the county commission has been responsive to his efforts to retain jailers. The commission recently increased starting salaries and the next fiscal year budget, beginning in October, includes five additional jailers.

This is the fourth of a series of stories regarding Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton’s call for a new county jail our news partners at the Times Daily has done. If you would like to read more about this story, a link is available here.

