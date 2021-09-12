Huntsville authorities seize more than a pound of drugs
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force said on Sunday it seized more than a pound of drugs during an investigation.
The task force posted on its official Twitter page that it seized a pound of Flakka and seven ounces of methamphetamine. Flakka is a synthetic stimulant used by some drug abusers.
The post also states that the investigation is ongoing and future arrests are expected.

