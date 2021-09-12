Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Health professionals report the Delta variant is faster, more aggressive

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
(KKTV)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Medical professionals are seeing a faster progression of infection in COVID patients with the Delta variant than they did in January when the virus reached its largest peak in Alabama.

This is causing an immense concern and greater vigilance on the part of the patients and the medical personnel treating them, according to a local doctor who spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily.

“It’s very clear from studies that there’s a much higher viral load with this variant than we saw last year with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jan Westerman, a pulmonary critical care physician at North Alabama Medical Center.

Westerman said many of the patients being admitted to hospitals now, are already requiring moderate to high levels of oxygen. After they pass the point of moderate disease, regular treatment agents tend to be less effective.

Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment has been successful in limiting the progression of the virus in those who have moderate to more significant symptoms but patients who need hospitalization or are already hospitalized, usually cant receive the treatment.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck claims the lives of two teens
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
A woman from Athens has been charged with murder
Athens woman charged with murder
State Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Republican Party Chairman respond to president’s order
Marshall County teen killed in car crash

Latest News

Health officials say monoclonal antibody treatments are helping some COVID patients stay out of...
Monoclonal anitbody treatments are helping COVID patients stay out of the ICU
COVID cases in Alabama have leveled off but are still high.
State COVID hospitalizations leveling off but still high
New legislation would remove a dishonorable discharge for service members who refuse the vaccine.
New legislation would remove dishonorable discharge if service members refuse the vaccine
The CDC says unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19.
CDC says unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID