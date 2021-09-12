Health professionals report the Delta variant is faster, more aggressive

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Medical professionals are seeing a faster progression of infection in COVID patients with the Delta variant than they did in January when the virus reached its largest peak in Alabama.

This is causing an immense concern and greater vigilance on the part of the patients and the medical personnel treating them, according to a local doctor who spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily.

“It’s very clear from studies that there’s a much higher viral load with this variant than we saw last year with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jan Westerman, a pulmonary critical care physician at North Alabama Medical Center.

Westerman said many of the patients being admitted to hospitals now, are already requiring moderate to high levels of oxygen. After they pass the point of moderate disease, regular treatment agents tend to be less effective.

Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment has been successful in limiting the progression of the virus in those who have moderate to more significant symptoms but patients who need hospitalization or are already hospitalized, usually cant receive the treatment.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.