Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Decatur Police chief open to a four-way stop near middle school

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents near Decatur Middle School who have complained about speeding cars may get a four-way stop installed after a meeting with Police Chief Nate Allen last week, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The chief said he was open to the four-way stop signs as a potential compromise after a resident suggested it at the intersection of Nith Ave. and Fifth St.

“Right when teenagers get out from school, they run the stop sign and they don’t slow down,” said the resident. “If you would at least put up four stop signs and make them stop four ways.”

Allen said the stop may help slow traffic but it still may not be a perfect solution.

“I like the four-way stop idea, but then you’ll still have people that will run through those stop signs,” said Allen.

In addition to the four-way stop, Allen said he will do more traffic studies and has agreed to speak with Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield about teens violating traffic laws.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head over to Decatur Daily’s website here for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck claims the lives of two teens
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
A woman from Athens has been charged with murder
Athens woman charged with murder
State Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Republican Party Chairman respond to president’s order
Marshall County teen killed in car crash

Latest News

Communication helping the Decatur Building Department
Contractor moves closer to traffic changes on Ashe Boulevard overpass
Health professionals report the Delta variant is faster, more aggressive
Lauderdale County Detention Center (Source: WAFF)
Jail staffing still remains a challenge for Lauderdale County