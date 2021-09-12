Decatur Police chief open to a four-way stop near middle school

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents near Decatur Middle School who have complained about speeding cars may get a four-way stop installed after a meeting with Police Chief Nate Allen last week, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The chief said he was open to the four-way stop signs as a potential compromise after a resident suggested it at the intersection of Nith Ave. and Fifth St.

“Right when teenagers get out from school, they run the stop sign and they don’t slow down,” said the resident. “If you would at least put up four stop signs and make them stop four ways.”

Allen said the stop may help slow traffic but it still may not be a perfect solution.

“I like the four-way stop idea, but then you’ll still have people that will run through those stop signs,” said Allen.

In addition to the four-way stop, Allen said he will do more traffic studies and has agreed to speak with Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield about teens violating traffic laws.

