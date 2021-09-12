Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Decatur man salvaging 110-year-old church

George Allen, pastor of The Temple of Zion, is restoring the 110-year-old church on Seventh...
George Allen, pastor of The Temple of Zion, is restoring the 110-year-old church on Seventh Ave. SW. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]([JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY])
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Six months ago, Rev. George Allen started on a mission to renovate what will become the home of The Temple of Zio church on Seventh Ave. in southwest Decatur, according to our news partners at The Decatur Daily.

At the beginning of 2021, Allen felt like he should come back to the church on Seventh St., a church he preached at for 10 years. In March, he received a building permit from the city and in two weeks, he replaced the roof.

“It’s a lot of work and I’m only one man. I do the fundraising and the labor. Thank God I’m a carpenter just like our Lord was,” Allen said. “Maybe one of these days, when the building is finished, I will sit back and enjoy the fruits of my labor.”

Allen is a self-taught carpenter who learned it from his relatives. He shored the floors of the entryway, tore the plaster off the walls, insulated the walls and hung sheetrock.

He estimates the work has cost his $150,000 to $200,000 so far. Allen received donations from supporters, along with $30,000 he saved for the renovations.

If you would like to learn more about Rev. Allen’s life and his mission to restore the church, you can head over to Decatur Daily’s website here for the full story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck claims the lives of two teens
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
A woman from Athens has been charged with murder
Athens woman charged with murder
State Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Republican Party Chairman respond to president’s order
Marshall County teen killed in car crash

Latest News

Thomas Dale Chapman has been charged with the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, according to the...
Falkville man charged with murder
Police badge
Police will now be permanently at all little league home games after disturbance
Morgan County residents seek assistance after eviction ban is lifted
Decatur Police chief open to a four-way stop near middle school