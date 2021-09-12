Contractor moves closer to traffic changes on Ashe Boulevard overpass

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Bridge Builders of Alabama is moving closer to shifting Hatch Blvd. onto a new overpass as Ashe Blvd., according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The project began in October of 2020. It costs $4,998,141 and will replace two concrete overpasses. Construction engineer for the Alabama Department of Transportation, Kevin Evers, said the contractor is about four weeks away from the traffic change, weather permitting.

The curbs and gutters will terminate at Reservation Rd. at the Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals Reservation.

“They still lack the barrier rail on the bridge,” Evers said. “They’ll come in and pour that barrier rail, and they still have to groove the bridge deck.”

