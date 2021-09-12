Deals
Communication helping the Decatur Building Department

(Gray Media)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Building Department has acquired a new reputation as helpful, according to local builders who spoke to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The department approves residential and commercial construction plans and follows up with inspections to make sure the work meets city codes.

“The Decatur Building Department is 100% better” in a job that can be difficult at times because they’re often forcing people to do things they don’t want to do, said Fite Building Co. President Jack Fite.

The willingness of builders to work with the department could be pivotal to efforts aimed at increasing housing inventory to promote population growth.

Residential growth is a major part of the One Decatur plan approved in 2018. City leaders started a growth reserve account to help pay for infrastructure improvements as a way to attract new developers.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can go to Decatur Daily’s website here.

