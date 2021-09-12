Car wreck leaves two dead in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Shipley Hollow Rd. in Limestone County, Coroner Mike West confirmed.

According to West, first responders got the call at 9:27 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a car with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

West says the vehicle lost control and left the road, striking multiple trees before coming to a stop.

The identity of the victims has not been released as Limestone County officials notify next of kin.

