Car wreck leaves two dead in Limestone County

By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Shipley Hollow Rd. in Limestone County, Coroner Mike West confirmed.

According to West, first responders got the call at 9:27 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a car with two people inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

West says the vehicle lost control and left the road, striking multiple trees before coming to a stop.

The identity of the victims has not been released as Limestone County officials notify next of kin.

