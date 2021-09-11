Wreck claims the lives of two teens

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police say two teens were killed in a car wreck on Old Moulton Rd. on Friday night.

Police say that they were notified of a two-vehicle wreck at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Decatur Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit and the Volunteer Mud Tavern Fire Department responded to the scene.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle occupied by a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old hit another vehicle and had left the roadway. The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was a 47-year-old man from Danville. He was taken to the Decatur-Morgan Hospital and released later with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation into the wreck is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

