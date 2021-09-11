Deals
Weekend Morning Forecast
Comfortable Morning
By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
For your Saturday, most of us are starting off in the 50s again with clear skies. Another forecast looking fantastic with highs once again in the 80s, but this time we are looking at the middle to upper.

Steering clear of rain yet again for your day.

Lows will once again drop overnight but will not be as crisp as this morning… unfortunately.

Not much for rain through the weekend with a gradual warmup of temperatures.

The 10 day forecast is showing rain moving in next week.

