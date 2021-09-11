UNA honoring 9/11 during Saturday’s game

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a day country will never forget and today the University of North Alabama is honoring the lives lost during 9/11 and those who served the country on the War on Terror.

“We do have such a public audience at a football game to remember those who lost their lives and those that sacrificed so much on that day and continue to do so,” said Associate Athletic Director for Alumni/Annual Giving/Marketing, Megan Dye.

They will be recognizing active-duty soldiers, veterans, members of the National Guard as well as first responders and health care workers throughout the night.

They can also attend the game for free.

“It’s an opportunity for us to treat them and say thank you for what you do and what you continue to do and I think it’s important for our student-athletes too, to know what took place that day and remember those who gave so much for our freedom,” said Dye.

One person in particular that they are honoring is a former UNA football player, Dwayne Williams, who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

“He’s remembered as such an outgoing, good person. Just hearing the different stories about him, you can tell that he was just truly a hero,” said Dye.

UNA is also marking the 9/11 anniversary with a pre-game flyover and halftime fireworks.

