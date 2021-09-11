Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

UNA honoring 9/11 during Saturday’s game

The University of North Alabama are excited about the opportunities this bill will bring to...
The University of North Alabama are excited about the opportunities this bill will bring to their students in the Film and Media Production program.
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a day country will never forget and today the University of North Alabama is honoring the lives lost during 9/11 and those who served the country on the War on Terror.

“We do have such a public audience at a football game to remember those who lost their lives and those that sacrificed so much on that day and continue to do so,” said Associate Athletic Director for Alumni/Annual Giving/Marketing, Megan Dye.

They will be recognizing active-duty soldiers, veterans, members of the National Guard as well as first responders and health care workers throughout the night.

They can also attend the game for free.

“It’s an opportunity for us to treat them and say thank you for what you do and what you continue to do and I think it’s important for our student-athletes too, to know what took place that day and remember those who gave so much for our freedom,” said Dye.

One person in particular that they are honoring is a former UNA football player, Dwayne Williams, who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

“He’s remembered as such an outgoing, good person. Just hearing the different stories about him, you can tell that he was just truly a hero,” said Dye.

UNA is also marking the 9/11 anniversary with a pre-game flyover and halftime fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Homeowner confronts prowler on Bermuda Road
Two people hurt after confrontation with prowler on Bermuda Road
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris
State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update
Marshall County teen killed in car crash

Latest News

Authorities are offering a reward for details on a murder in Tuscumbia.
Reward offered for details on murder
Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
State Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Republican Party Chairman respond to president’s order