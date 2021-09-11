Deals
State Rep. Anthony Daniels, Alabama Republican Party Chairman respond to president’s order

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A promise to sue; that’s what the head of the Republican National Committee is saying, one day after President Biden announced a new executive order.

Some Republicans are calling President Biden’s move to fight COVID unconstitutional, while some Democrats say you still have a choice.

The order issued Thursday states all federal employees will have to get vaccinated.

While companies with 100 or more workers will have to get the vaccine, or get tested weekly.

Failure to do so would require you to find another job.

Get the vaccine, get tested weekly or quit your job: This is the choice now facing 100 million Americans.

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says it’s a position workers should not be in.

“Should the federal government be mandating what people put into their bodies, and I think the answer to that is no,” John Wahl said.

But House Minority Leader and Democrat Anthony Daniels says calling this a vaccine mandate is not accurate.

“This is not a mandate. Those individuals that are out there spreading misinformation as this is a mandate, they are wrong. This is a choice. You have a choice to get vaccinated or have a weekly test,” Rep. Daniels said.

However, Republicans like Wahl say the alternative of weekly testing will not be practical and will be a disaster for health care workers.

“They’re already bogged down, to have 80-100 million people taking a test weekly, it’s not a smart move,” he explained.

Daniels says he applauds the president’s decision, adding it’s essential to get our country back on track.

“If we are to rebound our economy if we are to continue to be competitive not just domestically but globally in our schools, we got to get back to some sense of normalcy. ”At the end of all of this, what choice will you make? Will you make a choice to protect our country? Or will you make a choice to be a liability to progress,” Daniels said.

“If you concede authority in an area, that authority will grow. and that’s the nature of government. If you give it power, it wants more,” Wahl said.

To make testing easier, store like Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger will start selling at-home rapid tests for no profit for the next three months.

