ShoalsFest will offer single-day passes

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of ShoalsFest have announced a limited number of single-day passes will be available at a reduced price. This is according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The one-day tickets are priced at $59.50. Two-day passes are $108.75, VIP passes are already sold out.

The festival is scheduled for October the second and third. Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams and Candi Stanton are just a few of the headliners for this year’s event.

You can read the full story at the Times Daily here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.