ShoalsFest will offer single-day passes

Banners promoting the upcoming ShoalsFest music festival have been attached to traffic light poles in downtown Florence.
Banners promoting the upcoming ShoalsFest music festival have been attached to traffic light poles in downtown Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY](Dan Busey/Times Daily)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Organizers of ShoalsFest have announced a limited number of single-day passes will be available at a reduced price. This is according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The one-day tickets are priced at $59.50. Two-day passes are $108.75, VIP passes are already sold out.

The festival is scheduled for October the second and third. Jason Isbell, Lucinda Williams and Candi Stanton are just a few of the headliners for this year’s event.

