Montgomery Fire Dept. honors 9/11 victims, 15 fallen local firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bell was rung 20 times outside the Montgomery Fire and Rescue headquarters to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The Saturday memorial recognized all 9/11 victims and first responders.

“May we never forget what they did that day, and may we never forget the ever-present danger that all of our public safety officers are willing to face for your safety and protection,” a fire official said to the audience.

Fifteen rings followed, one for each of 15 city firefighters who also gave their lives in the line of duty. Chief Miford Jordan commended their sacrifice.

“This is the true meaning of service,” Jordan said on first responders’ willingness to risk their lives for others.

“There’s a distinct feeling you get as a firefighter, just a few times in your career,” the chief said. “It’s a feeling of arriving at the scene of an incident, and you get this sixth sense - a gut feeling - telling you ‘This is going to be dangerous, and you may not make it home.’”

A large American flag, hoisted between the ladders of two fire trucks, waved above the ceremony.

Dozens of fire and rescue officials stood beneath the patriotic symbol, as the names of their late colleagues were called out.

A line of 15 fire helmets were placed in front of the crowd to represent each local firefighter no longer alive.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed was in attendance and spoke on those who rush into the flames while others flee.

“They define the very nature of courage,” the mayor said, adding that the day should be a time of unification and reflection.

“As we come together on this day, I hope that we can put aside political arguments,” Reed said. “While that has been apart of discourse in this nation for centuries, I hope that today we can think about what brings us together.”

Police blocked off a portion of Madison Avenue for the ceremony. The road has since reopened to city traffic.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.