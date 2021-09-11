Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology

Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – After serving one year in prison, former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has asked for an early release.

The motion was filed late Friday by Hubbard’s new attorney.

Hubbard is asking the court to suspend the remainder of his 28-month split sentence and release him for a term of supervised probation.

In a letter to the court, Hubbard accepted responsibility for his conduct and the convictions against him. He apologized to “everyone affected” including the court and the state of Alabama. He also acknowledged that his convictions “damaged the public trust placed in elected officials” and have “harmed society as a whole.”

Hubbard stated he seeks to “rebuild trust with those who have lost faith in [him] and the entire political system.”

In 2016, Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison for 12 ethics convictions. Only half those counts withstood a lengthy appellate battle. In November, his sentence was reduced to 28 months in prison for six felony ethics convictions.

Hubbard turned himself on Sept. 11, 2020 to be processed into the Alabama Department of Corrections and begin serving his sentence.

Hubbard is currently in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Homeowner confronts prowler on Bermuda Road
Two people hurt after confrontation with prowler on Bermuda Road
Marshall County teen killed in car crash
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris
State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update

Latest News

State political leaders react to vaccine mandate
State political leaders react to health orders
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes faces charges of first-degree theft of property.
State Rep. Will Dismukes pleads not guilty to theft charges
One Latino student talks about the struggles of undocumented immigrants aiming for a college...
The American Dream: Hundreds of Russellville City School students won’t be able to attend college in Alabama because of state law
Donald Trump Save America Rally
Alabama Republican Party estimates 50,000 people attended the Save America Rally