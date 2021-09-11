Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – After serving one year in prison, former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has asked for an early release.

The motion was filed late Friday by Hubbard’s new attorney.

Hubbard is asking the court to suspend the remainder of his 28-month split sentence and release him for a term of supervised probation.

In a letter to the court, Hubbard accepted responsibility for his conduct and the convictions against him. He apologized to “everyone affected” including the court and the state of Alabama. He also acknowledged that his convictions “damaged the public trust placed in elected officials” and have “harmed society as a whole.”

Hubbard stated he seeks to “rebuild trust with those who have lost faith in [him] and the entire political system.”

In 2016, Hubbard was sentenced to four years in prison for 12 ethics convictions. Only half those counts withstood a lengthy appellate battle. In November, his sentence was reduced to 28 months in prison for six felony ethics convictions.

Hubbard turned himself on Sept. 11, 2020 to be processed into the Alabama Department of Corrections and begin serving his sentence.

Hubbard is currently in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility.

