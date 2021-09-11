Mask mandate allowed to expire at Cullman schools

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman City Schools officials have announced that the mask mandate for Cullman Middle and East Elementary Schools will be allowed to expire.

Starting Monday, September 13th, students will not be required to wear a mask at any of the school’s campuses. Officials say this is due to a decrease in COVID cases in the school system.

School officials do say that masks are still highly recommended in schools. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and will take as many precautions as possible to help slow the spread of the virus.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

CMS and East Mask Mandate Update Thank you East Elementary and Cullman Middle School students and parents for your... Posted by Cullman City Schools on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.