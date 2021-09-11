Madison County Confederate monument court battle seemingly over

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A court battle over the relocation of the Madison County Confederate monument is essentially over. The monument was relocated in October 2020 from the Madison County Courthouse to Maple Hill Cemetery where it currently stands.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued Madison County over the monument’s relocation, saying it violated the state’s memorial preservation act. But, Madison County has always maintained that it followed the proper legal steps to relocate the monument and refused to pay a $25,000 fine.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge at the beginning of September because Madison County said an anonymous donor stepped forward to pay the fine. But, the State said it wasn’t sure it could accept that money and asked the judge to bring the lawsuit back to life.

On Friday a hearing over the state’s request was set, but it only lasted a few minutes. The county provided a receipt for the money, and the Attorney General’s office agreed to accept it.

The County still maintains it did nothing wrong when it moved the monument. The judge today told both sides to agree on an order to finally dismiss this lawsuit.

