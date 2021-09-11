Lucas St. closed Sunday for Rock the Block event

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Lucas St. between Plato Jones and Sixth St. will be closed Sunday, September 12th, for the Rock the Block event.

The street will close from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., according to Athens Utilities.

Rock the Block starts at 2:00 p.m. but crews will need an extra hour in order to set up, according to the city. Rock the Block is an outreach event for the Athens community.

You can view a map of the closure below:

