Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies receive life saving award

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received an award for saving the life after a boy began to drown.

Deputies Jake Abernathy and Lucas Ferrell received the Life Saving Award after rescuing a man drowning off the Easter Ferry bridge near Morris Rd. back in July. Deputy Ferrell was sent to call and Abernathy was on his way home but chose to respond to the call instead. Abernathy was the first person on the scene and saw a young man struggling in the water.

Ferrell made it on the scene at this time and met with Abernathy. Abernathy got into the water and swam to the victim and tried to save him. The currents were strong and he lost his grip on the swimmer. Ferrell made his way to Abernathy and the victim and was able to gain control of the victim and pull him to the shore.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he made a full recovery.

Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said this is what his office does.

“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting the lives of our citizens. Deputies Abernathy and Ferrell’s selfless act of heroism during this life-saving action, is an excellent example of this commitment. I would also like to praise the actions of all first responders that assisted in this rescue,” McLaughlin said.

You can view the full Facebook post below:

