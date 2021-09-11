Huntsville Museum of Art unveils 9/11 exhibit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Museum of Art has opened an exhibit about the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center that it calls “9/11 and Beyond: Photographs from The Associated Press”.

It will be open from September 11th until November 28th at the Grisham Gallery. There will be an opening ceremony on September 16th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. It will feature an opening lecture with Todd F. Smith and music by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for that event are $50 for members and $75 for non-members.

Smith is the deputy associate chief counsel, New York for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. He has served since 2007 and served with its processor, the U.S. Customs Service, since 1998.

The exhibit features a look back at the World Trade Center’s construction, destruction and slow reemergence through 50 hand-selected photos from the archives of The Associated Press.

