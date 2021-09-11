Florence has one of just 13 CVS drive-thru testing sites

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The CVS on Florence Blvd. in Florence is one of just 13 sites across Alabama that offers drive-thru testing services at no cost, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Patients will need to register online in advance to book an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their vehicle and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be given a test kit with instructions.

