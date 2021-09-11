Fire department holding fundraiser for new equipment

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you would like to help out a local fire team and also eat some great food, there is an opportunity for you. The Caddo-Midway Fire and Rescue District is holding a fundraiser to help buy new equipment.

On September 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., the fire team and Swamp John’s Restaurant and Catering will be selling dinner plates for $12. You can choose from fish, shrimp or chicken. It will be held at the fire station on County Rd. 214 in Trinity.

All proceeds will go to the fire department to help it maintain current equipment and buy new equipment.

Cash, check or credit cards are all accepted at the event.

