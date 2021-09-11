Deals
Family offering cash reward for information on murder of Tuscumbia woman

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been almost two years since a woman from Tuscumbia was murdered.

Mary Malone was killed in Tuscumbia in February 2020. Police have yet to figure out who killed her.

Now, Malone’s family and loved ones are offering a cash reward to find her killer.

They are offering a $5,500 reward for a tip that leads to the conviction of her killer.

Toccara Willis, her granddaughter, says right now her family is at a standstill grappling with Malone’s death and still not having answers.

“I just feel like maybe offering a cash reward will help. I’m getting kind of frustrated because we don’t have any answers, we can’t get any closure. I can’t move forward, I can’t move backwards, just stuck. So it’s just time that maybe this will be an incentive for someone to come forward,” said Willis.

If you have any leads, you are asked to contact the Tuscumbia Police Department right away.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

