Curbside recycling will resume in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens’ curbside recycling program will resume October 4th, this is according to our news partners at the News Courier.

City Sanitation Director Earl Glaze said the last day crews will pick up blue recycling bins with household garbage will be September 24th. After that date, the bins should only contain recyclable materials.

