Curbside recycling will resume in Athens

(WAFB)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens’ curbside recycling program will resume October 4th, this is according to our news partners at the News Courier.

City Sanitation Director Earl Glaze said the last day crews will pick up blue recycling bins with household garbage will be September 24th. After that date, the bins should only contain recyclable materials.

You can read the full story on our partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

