City of Dothan remembers 9/11 through Patriots Day ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 9/11/01 is a day none of us will soon forget.

Several Wiregrass communities held their own remembrances of 9/11 on Saturday, including the city of Dothan and Houston County.

The community came together for a Patriots Day remembrance ceremony at the Dothan Civic Center to remember the events of that tragic day.

“The pain burned deep and I vowed never to forget. This would never happen again. Not on my watch,” said ceremony keynote speaker Chief Master Sergeant Brian Bischoff, who was working at the Pentagon twenty years ago.

Dozens of law enforcement, first responders, and residents attended the ceremony to remember the nearly 3000 lives lost.

“We vowed as a nation 20 years ago that we would never forget. And every 5 years we’ve done a program here at the Civic Center, the city and the county together, to commemorate this and to have the opportunity and to remember the lives lost so many years ago,” said Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge of the Dothan Fire Department.

The Patriots Day ceremony began with the end of the 24 hour continuous stair climb, as our local first responders carried the American flag up and down the Civic Center steps..

“We as first responders, we as a community, and us as a nation still remember and appreciate what was done that day. 343 firefighters, 60 New York city police officers, I believe 23 Port Authority police officers that gave their lives to save citizens that were just at work that day,” Etheredge said.

The Picketts are a local law enforcement family and were among those who attended.

“It was a great honor for me. Being a part of law enforcement and understanding the loss that a lot of family members, losing their family,” said Chaplain Mark Pickett.

“Not to take anything for granted because we never know when is our last time. So never taking anything for granted, especially life,” said Sherry Pickett.

A promise to never forget those lives lost exactly twenty years ago.

“Lives were changed, families were changed and broken apart. And as a we move forward as a nation in our own lives, those lives have been forever changed. And so we just want to remember them today. And remember our first responders who set fear aside and went after their fellow man,” said State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva).

Enterprise, Troy and Defuniak Springs also held 9/11 events Saturday, as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.