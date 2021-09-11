Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Most areas in the Valley are starting off in the 50s with clear skies. The forecast is looking fantastic with highs once again in the 80s.

The Valley is steering clear of rain Saturday. Lows will once again drop overnight but will not be as crisp as Saturday morning.

Not much for rain through the weekend with a gradual warmup of temperatures.

The 10 day forecast is showing rain moving in next week.

