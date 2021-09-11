Deals
Author still thanking Madison Police 20 years later

(Source: KFVS)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Even after 20 years, Dr. Steve Gorelick still remembers the bravery eight Madison Police officers had when they volunteered to work on the streets of New York City after the 9/11 attacks. This is according to our news partners at The Madison Record.

Marcus Adams, Jim Cooke, Jason Fox, Clayton Jordan, Wayne Kamus, Trey Street, Adam Vaughn and Steven Wilkerson, were the eight officers from Madison who saw they needed to help out the people of New York City after the attacks.

Gorelick served as a distinguished lecturer at Hunter College with City University of New York. He focused on areas of specialization of criminology, research methods and statistics.

On September 10th, he wrote the following:

“I know that this is probably a distant memory, if remembered at all, but in the aftermath of 9/11, as all of us in New York struggled to make sense of the destruction, I met a team of police officers who had made their way from Madison to help our wounded city.”

You can read more on this story at The Madison Record’s website here.

