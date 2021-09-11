Athens woman charged with murder

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department charged 58-year-old Tammie Doss with murder.

Police say they responded to the home Tammie and her mother, Flora Doss, shared and found Flora dead at the scene.

Tammie is in the Limestone County Jail waiting for her bond hearing.

If you have any information about this investigation you are asked to contact the Athens Police Department.

