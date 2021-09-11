Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Another perfect day Sunday with a bit more humidity

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a gorgeous Saturday afternoon we have a clear and calm night ahead with lows dropping into the middle 60s. 

Sunday will be a repeat with plenty of sunshine but slightly warmer highs in the upper 80s, humidity levels will increase a bit as the wind will shift to the south.  No rain in the forecast again for Sunday!  The work week will start off on a pleasant note with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s under mainly sunny skies. 

Higher humidity is in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, although nothing widespread is expected.  We are watching the Gulf of Mexico very closely as there is an area of low pressure off of Mexico that has a high probability of developing into a tropical storm.  This would likely increase our humidity and potentially bring better storm chances for later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
Wreck claims the lives of two teens
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Marshall County teen killed in car crash
Homeowner confronts prowler on Bermuda Road
Two people hurt after confrontation with prowler on Bermuda Road

Latest News

Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
Calm, cool Saturday in the Valley
Comfortable Morning
Weekend Morning Forecast
Friday Late Night Update
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10 p.m.