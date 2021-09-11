Another perfect day Sunday with a bit more humidity

After a gorgeous Saturday afternoon we have a clear and calm night ahead with lows dropping into the middle 60s.

Sunday will be a repeat with plenty of sunshine but slightly warmer highs in the upper 80s, humidity levels will increase a bit as the wind will shift to the south. No rain in the forecast again for Sunday! The work week will start off on a pleasant note with highs climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s under mainly sunny skies.

Higher humidity is in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday with daily chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, although nothing widespread is expected. We are watching the Gulf of Mexico very closely as there is an area of low pressure off of Mexico that has a high probability of developing into a tropical storm. This would likely increase our humidity and potentially bring better storm chances for later in the week.

