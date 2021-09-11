ALDOT to inspect Hudson Memorial Bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will inspect the southbound Hudson Memorial Bridge beginning on Monday, September 13th, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The inspection will take place Monday and Tuesday. Single-lane closures will be in place from 7:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on both days.

You can read the full story on Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.