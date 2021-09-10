Two people hurt after confrontation with prowler on Bermuda Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were hurt in Huntsville on Friday morning after a confrontation with a suspected prowler.

Huntsville Police say a homeowner on Bermuda Road caught someone snooping around their home at 3:30 a.m. on September 10.

During a confrontation between the two, several shots were fired and the suspected prowler ran off. A police dog found him a short time later.

Investigators say they’re not sure if the bullets actually hit anyone. The two involved were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

