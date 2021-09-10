Two men arrested following Morgan County drug bust

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested on Thursday after several illegal drugs were located at a Morgan County home.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit along with the Decatur SWAT, executed a warrant in the 300 block of Hillside Road. Deputies say the home was the focal point of an investigation involving illegal drugs in the Decatur area.

When the two agencies arrived, Michael Leon Baker, was located standing at the front of the home. He attempted to elude law enforcement but was caught after a brief foot chase.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, when SWAT members entered the residence, three juveniles and a female were located. They also located Tyler Glenn Forester behind the home.

All of the subjects were detained and a search of the home was conducted.

During the search agents located quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and various assortment of controlled substance medication. There were also several drug paraphernalia items along with a quantity of marijuana was found.

The Department of Human Resources (DHR) arrived at the scene to advise agents of the juveniles in the home. After agents conducted their investigation, the juveniles were released to family members

Baker was arrested following a search and investigation. He was arrested for the following:

Trafficking in Illegal Drugs-Fentanyl

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Heroin

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Cocaine

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute-Methamphetamine

Three counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child

Outstanding felony warrant.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Forester was placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant. Baker was transported to the Morgan County Jail with no bond.

Forester was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible.

