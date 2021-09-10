Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Advertisement

Temperatures in upper 60s for Friday eveing

By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be a perfect evening for outdoor activities.  We expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s by halftime at area football games. We expect a bright red sunset this evening due to wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Lows will drop overnight, but will not be as crisp as this morning.  Expect hazy conditions to last throughout the weekend.

Not much rain through the weekend with a gradual warmup of temperatures. The 10-day forecast is showing rain moving in next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops shocker: Popular Bridge Street spot bombs latest inspection
Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Holly Renae Debord
Woman who helped create disturbing, viral video sentenced
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Counterfeit money and drug bust
Wanted Rogersville man arrested following drug, counterfeit bust in Limestone County

Latest News

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Wildfire smoke in the sky.
Darby moved to state prison
Former HPD officer William Darby moved to state prison
Former Huntsville police officer sent to Kilby to serve 25-year sentence
Former Huntsville police officer transferred to state prison to serve 25-year sentence