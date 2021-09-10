Temperatures in upper 60s for Friday eveing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It will be a perfect evening for outdoor activities. We expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s by halftime at area football games. We expect a bright red sunset this evening due to wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Lows will drop overnight, but will not be as crisp as this morning. Expect hazy conditions to last throughout the weekend.

Not much rain through the weekend with a gradual warmup of temperatures. The 10-day forecast is showing rain moving in next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.