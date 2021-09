MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Dr. Harris will issue an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

Watch the full press briefing in the above video at the top of this story.

Read more coronavirus coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.