Scottsboro man facing catalytic converter theft charges in Marshall County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro man is facing multiple charges after authorities say they caught him stealing a catalytic converter off a truck.

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office say a sergeant patrolling in the area saw Roger Rich’s legs sticking out from under a truck at the Snug Harbor boat launch. WAFF is told the incident occurred Sept. 4 near the river bridge.

Investigators say he had a battery-powered saw and a catalytic converter from the truck he was under.

Rich was charged with, possession of burglar’s tools, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $4,500 bond. Rich is also on bond for previous converter thefts.

This is an ongoing investigation with Scottsboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

